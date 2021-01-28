Corvallis's evening forecast: Rain showers early, then fog developing overnight. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Corvallis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Corvallis: Rain showers early, then fog developing overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Coo…
For the drive home in Corvallis: Mostly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Corvallis area Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degr…
This evening in Corvallis: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Corvallis tomorrow. It loo…
It will be a cold day in Corvallis, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
Corvallis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 deg…
Corvallis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 deg…
This evening in Corvallis: Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead to t…
Corvallis's evening forecast: Light rain giving way to foggy conditions overnight. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Lookin…
Corvallis's evening forecast: Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead to tom…