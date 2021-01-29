Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

This evening in Corvallis: Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Corvallis Friday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Friday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.