Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Windy at times with periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. Low 42F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Corvallis area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.