Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

This evening's outlook for Corvallis: Cloudy with showers. Low around 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Corvallis Saturday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

