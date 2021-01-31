 Skip to main content
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

Corvallis's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 46-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

