 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Corvallis: Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News