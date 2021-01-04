For the drive home in Corvallis: Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
