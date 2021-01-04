Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

For the drive home in Corvallis: Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.