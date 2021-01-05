For the drive home in Corvallis: A few showers early, then clouds lingering overnight. Low around 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures in Corvallis will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Corvallis today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are in the fo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. A 47-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecast…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Corvallis today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Windy at times with periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. Low 42F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Cha…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Corvallis today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Wi…
Corvallis folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. To…