 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Corvallis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News