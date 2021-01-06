Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Corvallis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.