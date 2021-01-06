Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Corvallis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
