Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Rain. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit gazettetimes.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
