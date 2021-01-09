Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Areas of fog. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Corvallis Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. The first part of the day will see foggy conditions. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit gazettetimes.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
