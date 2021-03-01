This evening's outlook for Corvallis: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Corvallis folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit gazettetimes.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
