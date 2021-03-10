Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

Corvallis's evening forecast: Rain ending this evening then becoming foggy. Thunder possible. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Corvallis folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.