Corvallis's evening forecast: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
