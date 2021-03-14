 Skip to main content
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

For the drive home in Corvallis: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Corvallis will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

