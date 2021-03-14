For the drive home in Corvallis: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Corvallis will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Corvallis: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chanc…
Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain late. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%…
Corvallis's evening forecast: Rain ending this evening then becoming foggy. Thunder possible. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Corvallis area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep a…
Corvallis's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Corvallis people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It l…
Corvallis's evening forecast: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomor…
Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
For the drive home in Corvallis: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of r…