This evening's outlook for Corvallis: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
Related to this story
Most Popular
Corvallis's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Corvallis people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It l…
Corvallis's evening forecast: Rain ending this evening then becoming foggy. Thunder possible. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Corvallis area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain late. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%…
Corvallis's evening forecast: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomor…
Corvallis's evening forecast: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
For the drive home in Corvallis: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperature…
Corvallis's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it …