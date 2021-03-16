Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

This evening's outlook for Corvallis: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.