Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.
Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
