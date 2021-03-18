Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

Corvallis's evening forecast: Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.