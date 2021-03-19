Corvallis's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
