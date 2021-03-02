Corvallis's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
