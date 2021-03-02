Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

Corvallis's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.