For the drive home in Corvallis: Overcast with showers at times. Thunder possible. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Corvallis area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
Related to this story
Most Popular
Corvallis's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Corvallis people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It l…
Corvallis's evening forecast: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The …
Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Corvallis temperat…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Corvallis today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Corvallis area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers a…
Corvallis's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rai…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Corvallis area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Scattered …
Corvallis's evening forecast: Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 39F. Winds …
This evening's outlook for Corvallis: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Corvallis temperatures will re…
For the drive home in Corvallis: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperature…