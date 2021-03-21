This evening in Corvallis: Cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
Related to this story
Most Popular
Corvallis's evening forecast: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The …
Corvallis's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Corvallis people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Corvallis temperat…
For the drive home in Corvallis: Overcast with showers at times. Thunder possible. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Corvallis's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rai…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Corvallis today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Corvallis area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers a…
Corvallis folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today,…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Corvallis area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Scattered …