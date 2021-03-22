Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

For the drive home in Corvallis: Rain. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.