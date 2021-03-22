For the drive home in Corvallis: Rain. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
