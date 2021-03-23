This evening in Corvallis: A few passing clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Corvallis folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit gazettetimes.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Corvallis: Overcast with showers at times. Thunder possible. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Corvallis temperat…
Corvallis's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rai…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Corvallis area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers a…
Corvallis folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today,…
For the drive home in Corvallis: Rain. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The foreca…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Corvallis area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Scattered …
Corvallis's evening forecast: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The …
Corvallis folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degr…