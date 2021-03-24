This evening's outlook for Corvallis: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Corvallis Wednesday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
