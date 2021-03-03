Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Mostly clear skies during the evening will give way to low clouds and fog after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Corvallis area. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
