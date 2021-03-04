Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

For the drive home in Corvallis: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Corvallis area. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.