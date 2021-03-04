For the drive home in Corvallis: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Corvallis area. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Mostly clear skies during the evening will give way to low clouds and fog after midnight. Low 33F. …
Corvallis's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Corvallis temperatures will rea…
For the drive home in Corvallis: Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Corvallis folks …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Corvallis area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
This evening's outlook for Corvallis: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. …
Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in t…
For the drive home in Corvallis: Considerable cloudiness. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks li…
Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34…
Corvallis folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Winds should…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Corvallis Saturday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degr…