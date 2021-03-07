This evening's outlook for Corvallis: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Corvallis area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
