Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

This evening's outlook for Corvallis: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Corvallis area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

