Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Corvallis area. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.