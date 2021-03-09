Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain late. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.