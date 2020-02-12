Why one bill seeks to put more state troopers on Oregon's highways

Parts of the state with sparse police presence could see more state troopers on the highway under a bill advancing through the Oregon Legislature.

If passed, Senate Bill 1545 would put hundreds more state troopers on the state’s highways over the next decade. During a committee hearing on the bill held last week, State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton told lawmakers that Oregon’s current trooper-staffing level is at the “bottom of the barrel” compared to other states.

He said that Oregon has 458 troopers assigned to its patrol division, about the same number it had in the late 1960s and early 1970s, to cover a state that’s grown to a population of over 4 million. He presented the committee with a map showing vast expanses of Oregon, primarily outside of the Interstate 5 corridor, where state troopers aren’t available 24 hours. He said that after dark in some areas “you’re really on your own.”

“This illustration should be a little bit scary to all of us,” he said.

He said that the lack of state troopers has left local law enforcement agencies spread thin as they respond to situations on highways that should be addressed by the Oregon State Police.