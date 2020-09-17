Wildfire aftermath adds to Employment Department workload

Oregon’s widespread wildfires will add to the already heavy workloads of the state Employment Department.

But even as some employees cope with the after-effects of the fires and evacuations — and offices resume operations and are cleared of smoke — the acting director says the agency is taking on more tasks in addition to the workloads generated by the business shutdowns resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

“On top of our existing economic troubles, the added disasters from the fires are incredibly painful for so many people,” David Gerstenfeld said Wednesday, Sept. 16. “We are here as a resource and we will continue to be one through this difficult time.”

Some offices, including a processing center in Wilsonville, closed temporarily due to wildfire smoke. Gerstenfeld said all offices have reopened, and most are operating with HEPA filters that remove smoke particles from the air.

Gerstenfeld spoke about two specific actions during a weekly conference call with reporters.

“We are going through the claims we have to identify people we know are from the areas most heavily impacted by the fires, so that we can prioritize the work on their claims,” he said.