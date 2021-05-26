2 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $450,000

Charming Bungalow only minutes to OSU, restaurants, shops & downtown, great for investment or as a primary residence. Beautifully updated with extensive wood floors, arched doorways, dining room, updated bathrooms & kitchen with picture window view of the backyard. Basement fully finished including beautifully finished bathroom. Gas forced air heating, one-car garage for storage, off street parking. Shared driveway & garage with neighbor. On Historic Registration. Basement finished with permit. View More