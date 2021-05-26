2 Bedroom Home in Halsey - $299,900

Meticulously maintained home on a LARGE lot! Freshly remodeled kitchen with brand NEW cabinets, stainless steel appliances & gorgeous granite countertops! Lovely master w/ a walk-in closet & a newly remodeled full bath. The home has an OPEN floor plan with new lighting, tankless water heater, doors, windows, flooring, trim, & paint. NEW detached 10 X 20 shop. Ample yard with a large back patio, perfect for entertaining! Close to schools & easy access to I-5. This gem won't last long! View More