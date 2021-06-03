2 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $250,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. This beautiful little starter is updated & looking for new owners! Updates include windows, roof, laminate & tile flooring, tile surround in bath, recessed lighting & ceiling fan, etc. Sitting on an amazing corner lot w/ a spacious fenced backyard that includes gate access for trailer or RV parking, & a shed/workshop. Single carport off the kitchen can be used for parking or as a covered patio for additional outdoor enjoyment. The attic has potential to be converted to additional living space. View More