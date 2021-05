This beautiful country home has it all; 3bd 1bth 1408 sq. ft. home on 1.25 acres. Newly finished maple hard wood floors. New carpet 2021. New metal roof on house, shop and garage in 2019. New gas hot water heater in 2018. Gas furnace is less than 10 years old, new electrical, and a 36x48 3 bay shop with electrical and RV hook-up, raised beds, and a fire pit. Don't wait to make your appointment this one will not last long! View More