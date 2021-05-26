3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $369,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. This charming home built in 1910 offers many updates leaving a modern feel w tons of character! Inviting covered front porch leads to open living room w fireplace, hardwood floors, bright vinyl windows, tall ceilings, & formal dining room. Timeless kitchen has updated counter tops, tile backsplash & sink, SS gas range, & ample storage! Main bath has newer shower surround, flooring & fixtures. 2nd full bath offers step in shower. Inside laundry/mudroom. Room for 4+ off street parking or RV. Close to campus. View More