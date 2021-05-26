3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $447,500

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Adorable updated garden home in Grand Oaks. Easy living w/several smart home features make "lock & go" seamless, includes august lock, wifi GRG DRS, nest thermostat, smart light switches, 50 amp elec car circuit. New in 2020: gas stove, DW, granite counters & tile backsplashes in all BTHRMS, toilets, epoxy GRG FLR, hanging storage, GRG wall mounts for tools/accessories. Backyard w/2 apple trees, blueberries, garden & cutting flowers, CVRD patio w/cafe lights & privacy curtains. Great neighborhood, + more! View More