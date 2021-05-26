 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $447,500

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $447,500

{{featured_button_text}}

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Adorable updated garden home in Grand Oaks. Easy living w/several smart home features make "lock & go" seamless, includes august lock, wifi GRG DRS, nest thermostat, smart light switches, 50 amp elec car circuit. New in 2020: gas stove, DW, granite counters & tile backsplashes in all BTHRMS, toilets, epoxy GRG FLR, hanging storage, GRG wall mounts for tools/accessories. Backyard w/2 apple trees, blueberries, garden & cutting flowers, CVRD patio w/cafe lights & privacy curtains. Great neighborhood, + more! View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News