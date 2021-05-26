4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $1,895,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Luxurious, contemporary, custom home designed by local architect in highly desirable Highland Dell Estates. 7776SF, 4BR, 4 full bath, 2 half bath on manicured 5 acre parcel w/stunning scenery from nearly every room & abundant natural light.The 1750SF, private master retreat is elevator served & features office, exercise & serenity rm w/sauna.1500SF modern guest wing totally remodeled in 2019 overlooks brand new deck & swim spa.In addition, home features massive 6 car garage, 1500SF shop & 1600SF of storage. View More