4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $525,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Better than new! Beautiful, quality built Craftsman style home situated on beautifully easy care professionally landscaped lot w/scenery of surrounding hills. Meticulously maintained, you will appreciate the gorgeous HW floors, great room style living & open floor plan. Kitchen boasts large island, granite counters, subway style backsplash, SS appliances, gas range & pantry. Main level 4th bed w/walk-in closet, would make great home office. Upstairs MBR w/walk-in closet. 2 more BRs & 315 SF bonus room. View More