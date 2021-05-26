 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $599,900

Nestled at the end of Romana Lane in North Corvallis, you will find this 2080 square foot, two level home on 2.05 acres of pasture land waiting for you to make this your next home. Easy access to town and university. Great square footage. Huge fenced garden, large tree house, lots of special touches throughout. Bonus reading nook upstairs! Bring your livestock or build your dream shop on the very versatile acreage. Park all of your toys in one place! Closing to be in August for seller's new build. View More

