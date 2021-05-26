4 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $485,000

NO SHOW- Tenants! TENANTS WILL BE VACATED ON MAY 31st. Stunning Views of the Willamette Valley & the Cascades! High vaulted ceilings, tons of natural light and windows that offer views from both levels! This updated Neabeack Hill home has 4 beds/2 baths and 1940SQFT.The beautifully updated kitchen and bathrooms make this home move in ready. The desirable open concept floor plan spills onto the perfect entertaining deck for your guests. Newly finished landscaping in front with a spacious fenced back yard. View More