5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $600,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Mid-century home on 0.40 acre lot with mountain views! Custom remodeled in 1993 w/modern kitchen, lrg dining, huge living room and fireplace, and welcoming composition deck! Spacious living & dining with cozy wood fireplace, modern kitchen, beautiful views of gardens & trees from every window. Master ste & 1 BR w/laundry on main, 3 more bedrooms & family room on lower. Huge amount of storage in basement & garage. Manicured gardens & lawn w/drip irrigation,lrg private deck ideal for entertaining. View More