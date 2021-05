5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $797,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Custom home on corner lot w/ formal living & dining rms w/ gas fireplace, large kitchen & center island, walk-in pantry & breakfast nook, open to family rm & refinished deck. Office w/ built-ins, powder rm & laundry rm on the main level. Newly updated Primary Suite with great views, walk-in closet, tile floor, double vanities w/quartz countertops,jacuzzi tub &shower, 3 more bedrooms & 1 bathroom on the upper. Large rec room, 1BR & BA on lower level w/slider to patio. Newly landscaped & fenced backyard, UGS. View More