Wyden calls for new unemployment rules

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden says the temporary expansion of unemployment benefits to more workers — a step he championed and which became part of the $2 trillion federal response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic — should be made permanent.

As the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, which oversees the unemployment insurance system, Wyden negotiated not only a 13-week extension and a $600-per-week increase in benefits, he also secured expansion of benefits to self-employed, gig and part-time workers, freelancers and independent contractors.

Although some changes have been made since the last economic downturn, more than a decade ago, the nation’s unemployment insurance system dates back to the 1930s. Wisconsin created the first state program in 1932, and the Social Security Act of 1935 encouraged states to do so. All did by 1937.

Back then, typical U.S. wage earners were the men in two-parent families — and benefits replaced only part of their lost wages until they could get other full-time jobs.

Wyden, in an interview with Pamplin Media Group, said economic realities are different more than 80 years later.