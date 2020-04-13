Wyden calls for new unemployment rules

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden says the temporary expansion of unemployment benefits to more workers — a step he championed and which became part of the $2 trillion federal response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic — should be made permanent.
As the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, which oversees the unemployment insurance system, Wyden negotiated not only a 13-week extension and a $600-per-week increase in benefits, he also secured expansion of benefits to self-employed, gig and part-time workers, freelancers and independent contractors.
Although some changes have been made since the last economic downturn, more than a decade ago, the nation’s unemployment insurance system dates back to the 1930s. Wisconsin created the first state program in 1932, and the Social Security Act of 1935 encouraged states to do so. All did by 1937.
Back then, typical U.S. wage earners were the men in two-parent families — and benefits replaced only part of their lost wages until they could get other full-time jobs.
Wyden, in an interview with Pamplin Media Group, said economic realities are different more than 80 years later.
“The unemployment system created in the 1930s has been in a time warp. I insisted that all of them (new worker categories) be covered, plus the $600 per week and the four months of coverage,” Wyden said. “I think this could be the foundation of a more comprehensive plan for unemployment insurance reform when we defeat this virus and we can go on to looking at policy in a more deliberate way.”
Wyden’s Oregon spokesman, Hank Stern, said the senator’s immediate focus is on ensuring that unemployment benefits get into the hands of laid-off workers, no matter their category. Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, formerly a Democratic candidate for president, also has proposed changes.
Almost 17 million unemployment claims have been filed nationally in the past three weeks, and 169,000 claims in Oregon the past two weeks. The sheer volumes have tied up state employment agencies — states run the system under the guidance of the U.S. Department of Labor — and the backlogs of claims are frustrating laid-off workers. There are no estimates available on the number of newly eligible workers.
Oregon’s unemployment trust fund has about $5 billion available, according to the Employment Department.
