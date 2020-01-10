Board moves North 16th park up the priority list

“Pretty much that’s been the typical cycle — one community comes in with the big pole in the tent, if you will, and the other ones are smaller,” Niemann said. “Almost every year, you can see where there’s a $70,000 project and then three other smaller ones.”

The possibility of a park in that section of town became a reality when the late Beverly M. Durham, who died in August 2018, donated in her will to the city one-eighth of an acre of land with a house sitting on it. The property is located on the corner of North 16th and College streets.

The gift did come with conditions, including that it serves as a memorial to the son she lost to the Vietnam War in 1968.

Niemann has spent a great deal of time researching Cochran’s life while also getting to know his surviving family members. He put together a moving program at this past November’s Veterans Day program at the middle school and even helped replace the Gold Star necklace that Durham lost before her death, presenting it to Cochran’s sister while standing over his grave in December at Willamette National Cemetery.

Before getting into the details of any park design proposal to apply for a grant, Niemann shared with the park board his information on Cochran’s background.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}