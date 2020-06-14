City Council to not appeal SB 1573 decision at this time to Supreme Court

The Philomath City Council came out of an executive session at its June 6 meeting and voted to not pursue any further legal action in the fight against Senate Bill 1573, the state law that prohibits certain annexations from being submitted to the voters.
At least, that’s the decision for now.
Based on the council’s discussion in the open meeting, it appears that the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic uncertainty has forced the City Council to not at this time file an appeal to the state Supreme Court.
The Oregon Court of Appeals in a May 13 ruling rejected the challenge from Philomath and Corvallis, which was organized after SB 1573 was signed into law in 2016. The two cities claimed that the state law violated the home rule provisions of their city charters.
City Attorney Jim Brewer, who also represented Corvallis in the appeal, said the cities had until June 17 to appeal the decision. One change in the approach would involve who foots the bill for attorney fees.
When the appeal process started, Brewer said the League of Oregon Cities had committed to backing the effort financially but through “some kind of mishap, the League did not file an appeal,” a path that both Corvallis and Philomath pursued.
“The League has not been paying or compensating the cities and we’ve been doing this work for free,” Brewer said.
Brewer said the cost moving forward to get a petition for review to the Supreme Court would run in the range of $10,000 to $20,000. Following up with a briefing would run in the neighborhood of that same amount.
“Frankly, we just can keep doing the work for free,” Brewer said. “We’ve been doing it pro bono and we don’t begrudge that but as I think about it and the likely financial issues that the country, the state, the cities are going to be facing in the near future, you may have better places to spend your money right now.”
Brewer said that the Oregon Court of Appeals decision did “leave some holes related to home rule issues,” which could be addressed by the cities in a later lawsuit.
The council then voted 6-1 (Matthew Thomas nay) to not pursue with a petition for review.
“I’m voting for this but I want to emphasize that I feel this is a very important issue and I believe that we should do some future action to strengthen our position so we can go after this issue again,” Councilor Matt Lehman said.
Lehman said he believes that the state will seek further control in the future.
“Annexations in my opinion is just the first thing that the state govenrment is going to try to mandate and take further control out of the citizens’ hands at the municipal level,” he said.
“I think we should make a stand here and now about that,” Lehman added. “But I understand the timeframe and the current economic situation doesn’t allow us to to make that stand.”
The council also voted to direct the Planning Commission to take a look at the city charter and possible revisions to its annexation review section.
SB 1573 was signed into law by Gov. Kate Brown in March 2016. SB 1573 backers promoted the legislation as an effort to streamline the development process and help ease a housing supply crisis in the state.
In early 2018 following an unfavorable ruling in Benton County Circuit Court, Philomath’s councilors voted to follow state law and make final decisions on annexation applications, a move that Brewer advised at that time.
Brewer in September 2018 advised Philomath to “plan for the worst and hope for the best” when it comes to the state Court of Appeals decision. A city review of annexation criteria followed and out of those discussions, a clause that states, “Annexation of property must be of benefit to the city and community of Philomath” was added in code language. The council approved those criteria changes this past January.
