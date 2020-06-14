City Council to not appeal SB 1573 decision at this time to Supreme Court

Brewer said the cost moving forward to get a petition for review to the Supreme Court would run in the range of $10,000 to $20,000. Following up with a briefing would run in the neighborhood of that same amount.

“Frankly, we just can keep doing the work for free,” Brewer said. “We’ve been doing it pro bono and we don’t begrudge that but as I think about it and the likely financial issues that the country, the state, the cities are going to be facing in the near future, you may have better places to spend your money right now.”

Brewer said that the Oregon Court of Appeals decision did “leave some holes related to home rule issues,” which could be addressed by the cities in a later lawsuit.

The council then voted 6-1 (Matthew Thomas nay) to not pursue with a petition for review.

“I’m voting for this but I want to emphasize that I feel this is a very important issue and I believe that we should do some future action to strengthen our position so we can go after this issue again,” Councilor Matt Lehman said.

Lehman said he believes that the state will seek further control in the future.