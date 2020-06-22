Farmers' market set to launch Sunday for first of six weekends in Philomath

With mostly farmers, variety is an important factor for both shoppers and vendors.

“I was a little worried about having a bunch of vegetable folks and all you see are cucumbers and zucchini but we have vegetables, we have meat, we have eggs, we have hand crafts made by local residents — it’s a great spread,” McGuire said.

The pandemic is impacting the farmers’ market to a certain degree. Some vendors that had originally committed dropped out.

“Folks who signed up at the beginning of the year, the vendors, their whole market distribution chain has shifted and some of those just don’t have product right now and/or are planting different things,” Monnette said.

Monnette sees the partnerships in place as a strength.

“We have a pretty solid group of reliable partners that I think will hopefully carry this through,” she said. “I think we have a lot of pillars in the community that are supportive and involved from the beginning and we’re hoping that will drive the support and the continuation of it.”

The restrictions to be in place will be those required by the Oregon Health Authority, plus the market is following guidelines established by the Oregon Farmers Market Association.