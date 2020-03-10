Focus on community: Business approach revolves around putting people first, profit motives second

Downstairs below the tasting room, Harris Bridge Vineyard owner Nathan Warren checks on a batch of brandy with a quick taste out of the barrel. Wife and business partner Amanda Sever, meanwhile, shows the venue’s layout to a young couple planning to get married.
The Harris Valley location tucked in between Blodgett and Wren with the Marys River and the historic covered bridge nearby provides a beautiful backdrop for the winemakers. The couple established the business more than 20 years ago now and if you engage in a conversation with them, their love for this place rises to the surface.
After making a credit card purchase of 3.8 acres and through the first planting in 1998, Warren and Sever wanted the vineyard to emit a strong focus around community — potlucks, concerts, camp-outs, yoga and a variety of other such gatherings. In the fall of 2017, Warren captured this approach to life and business through the development of a tool that helps an organization to reflect on why it exists and how it functions.
Warren calls the result of this new language the Conscious Community Theory of Organizational Function — inspired in large part by the strong community focus of his nearby hometown of Philomath.
“I grew up in one of the hardest-working and most generous timber and farming communities in America,” said Warren, a 1992 Philomath High graduate. “My opportunity to attend college was funded in large part by the Clemens Foundation, and I’ve never forgotten the community focus of the Clemens family and their descendants, the Lowther family.”
Timber pioneer and philanthropist Rex Clemens and wife Ethel established the foundation in 1959 to send the children of mill workers and loggers to college. Through the decades, thousands benefited and moved into careers as engineers, executives, teachers ... and winemakers.
“The Clemens Foundation has changed the lives of thousands of rural graduates through education,” Warren said. “Rex’s philanthropy demonstrates a commitment to both consciousness and community, and it’s the reason we called this the Conscious Community Theory.”
But Warren’s influence goes well beyond the educational opportunity that presented itself. The Harris family, founders of the Harris Sawmill, had an impact on him from an early age.
“The whole reason my family moved to Harris Valley was Dorothy Harris’s desire for community,” Warren said. “And when my father was killed in 1978, it was Dorothy Harris and our community that helped as our whole family struggled to make it through that time.”
The Lowther and Starker families that opened up their private lands for educational and recreational experiences helped complete the picture for Warren as he developed the Conscious Community Theory — also referred to simply as CCT.
“My community actively expanded my awareness of the natural world,” Warren said. “My hope is that CCT organizations will inspire generations of children to value life on planet earth above all else.”
So just what is Conscious Community Theory?
“Words complicate things, so let’s keep this simple,” Warren says. “Conscious Community Theory is not new. Every small business in a Conscious Community Theory business. What’s new is big corporations and big government. What is needed is for all big organizations to operate like every small business already operates, putting the needs of the people first, and the profit motive second.
“If every business in the world operated with some of the strong community sensibilities that most of the Philomath businesses I know operate with, our world would be a much better place,” he added.
Warren, who incidentally for the past three years has worked as a corporate finance instructor at Oregon State University, believes CCT helps us all remember who we are.
“We are people first, families first and communities first,” he said. “What we need is for our systems to be stages that humans dance on, not cages that humans work in. We have good foundational systems in America, but they can be much, much better. It’s time to remember our humanity, and wake up to needed change.”
Business Roundtable, an influential group of corporate leaders, recently declared a rejection of shareholder theory — which most credit to notable economist Milton Friedman. Shareholder theory basically revolves around the approach that the sole purpose of a corporation is to maximize profits for its shareholders.
Warren sees Business Roundtable’s new direction in terms of purpose as “an indication that Wall Street is beginning to realize something that small communities have know for decades.”
Warren said Oregon businesses tend to be smaller but the communities have an awareness of the natural world around them.
“None of us can do anything without a healthy economy, a healthy earth and a healthy community,” Warren said. “We need all three, and that’s Conscious Community Theory in a nutshell. It’s something that many family-run Oregon timber and wine operations have been practicing for decades.”
Warren theorizes Oregonians have come to act so consciously and collaboratively through “feeling small.”
“I believe the origins of this ‘we’ thinking are two-fold,” he said. “First, our state has a small population and with many small businesses — in this way, it could be described as an underdog. Second, Oregon is a green state where life abounds and it’s easy to feel small in comparison to the surrounding natural world.”
He said the upside of feeling small is that people’s egos remain in check and they tend to prioritize awareness and be more open to collaboration.
“And when life is less about ‘me’ and my production or consumption and more about ‘us’ and our shared connection, we become less focused on profits and more focused on all of the life represented in and supported by our work,” he said.
Warren hearkens back to an experience he went through in 2014 as an example of Oregon’s CCT approach. That was when a Florida company tried to take his “Timber” wine trademark. But support came from Rogue Ales co-founder and former Harris Valley resident Jack Joyce, former Oregon attorney general Dave Frohnmayer, Portland attorneys Ian Gates and TJ Romano, and Corvallis attorney Jay Faulconer.
“They all helped point the way forward,” Warren said. “My wife, Amanda, and I did the legwork, including writing a 25-page motion of summary judgment that gave us the victory. But that 22-month-long successful defense was made possible by the help we received from Oregon business leaders and legal experts. It was a conscious community effort, CCT in action, people stepping up based on their awareness of others in need.”
Another example Warren offers occurred two years ago with the Oregon Solidarity effort, which helped Southern Oregon fruit growers in their time of need.
“Clearly, the charitable work done in that case was not motivated by either profits or stakeholders,” he said. “Instead, it came from an awareness of need, a conscious commitment to community and family, and a respect for life left abandoned on the vine. In other words, CCT.”
The collaborative, sustainable, community-focused approach all adds up to a vibrant, healthy and balanced life experience that many Oregonians cherish, he said.
Says Warren, “I believe there are lessons to be learned by looking closer at how we do things here in little ol’ Philomath, Oregon.”
