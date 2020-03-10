Focus on community: Business approach revolves around putting people first, profit motives second

Warren sees Business Roundtable’s new direction in terms of purpose as “an indication that Wall Street is beginning to realize something that small communities have know for decades.”

Warren said Oregon businesses tend to be smaller but the communities have an awareness of the natural world around them.

“None of us can do anything without a healthy economy, a healthy earth and a healthy community,” Warren said. “We need all three, and that’s Conscious Community Theory in a nutshell. It’s something that many family-run Oregon timber and wine operations have been practicing for decades.”

Warren theorizes Oregonians have come to act so consciously and collaboratively through “feeling small.”

“I believe the origins of this ‘we’ thinking are two-fold,” he said. “First, our state has a small population and with many small businesses — in this way, it could be described as an underdog. Second, Oregon is a green state where life abounds and it’s easy to feel small in comparison to the surrounding natural world.”

He said the upside of feeling small is that people’s egos remain in check and they tend to prioritize awareness and be more open to collaboration.