Morning Briefing: Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: We’re looking at partly cloudy skies today with a high of 75 and wind out of the north at 10 mph. Tonight’s low is predicted as 46. According to the forecast, we’re going to get rain this weekend (not good news for the Kings Valley graduation).

Clanking on the Keyboard: The farmers’ market pilot program planned for Philomath this summer is still on. Plus, read about Gathering Together Farm and its contributions to free food distribution on Fridays. Click here to read the editor’s column.

Training burn: Philomath Fire & Rescue plans to stage a training burn on Sunday in the 1800 block of Applegate Street, Capt. Rich Saalsaa announced. Firefighters will participate in the exercise, which involves the ignition of a fire on an old structure from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Click here to read the story.