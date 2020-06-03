Morning Briefing: Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: We’re looking at partly cloudy skies today with a high of 75 and wind out of the north at 10 mph. Tonight’s low is predicted as 46. According to the forecast, we’re going to get rain this weekend (not good news for the Kings Valley graduation).
Clanking on the Keyboard: The farmers’ market pilot program planned for Philomath this summer is still on. Plus, read about Gathering Together Farm and its contributions to free food distribution on Fridays. Click here to read the editor’s column.
Training burn: Philomath Fire & Rescue plans to stage a training burn on Sunday in the 1800 block of Applegate Street, Capt. Rich Saalsaa announced. Firefighters will participate in the exercise, which involves the ignition of a fire on an old structure from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Click here to read the story.
KVCS graduation: Ella Ryan serves as this year’s valedictorian for the Kings Valley Charter School Class of 2020 (click here to read a story about her). A drive-up-style ceremony is scheduled for this Saturday for the nine graduations. Click here to read the story.
All-decade wrestling: Take a look at the 30 wrestlers that make up the first and second teams on the newspaper’s all-decade team. Mikael Hill, Zach Trask and Issiah Blackburn, which had the highest finishes at state over the past 10 seasons, are among those on the first team. Click here to read the story.
From the Past: Irish Bend school picnic in 1895 ... Meat market ownership in 1945. ... Mile relay champs in 1970. ... Library’s opening in 1995. ... Fallout from controversial PHS play in 2005. Click here to read From the Past.
Warriors Today: The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s free fishing weekend is coming up Saturday and Sunday. Click here for today’s sports blog.
Brad’s Blog: The consultant who worked with the Philomath School District on its Student Investment Account application has been named superintendent of the Sheridan School District. Click here to read Brad’s Blog.
Death notice: Sarah Sutton Schmidt, 76, of Philomath, died June 1, 2020 at home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Share thoughts and memories at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Public Safety: This week’s compilation of Police Log and Fire Calls. Click here to read Public Safety.
Weather and river levels: A look at the past week’s highs, lows and rain plus this next week’s forecast. And the stats from the Marys River levels. Click here to read the weather/river levels.
In case you missed it: As Philomath comes back to life after the pandemic restrictions and shutdowns, what can be expected in terms of the economy? The city manager believes Philomath has fared better in general than some other cities and the chamber director sees positive signs. Click here to read the story.
