Nova Dynamics robot doing deliveries around Philomath

As mentioned, the Dax deliveries are free. Not charging for the service, Sullivan said, is an example of the company’s commitment to goodwill in tough times. But there is more to that approach.

“We’re trying to improve a concept of robots trying to help people and we don’t want money to get in the way,” Sullivan said. “If people like it and it becomes a regular thing, once the crisis is over, obviously we’ll probably ask for a couple of bucks for a delivery or figure out some way to fund it.”

The delivery area in Philomath is limited as the service kicks off to make sure the company can keep up with demand. But Nova Dynamics plans to add to its service area as time goes on.

Nova Dynamics has not released an app just yet because of the layer of complexity it would add to the process.

“We just want to make this work and work really simply for people and so we put out this text number,” Sullivan said. “You’re texting with a real person and you say, ‘hey I want Dax at my house at 11 o’clock, he’s going to be picking up some bolts at the hardware store or a gallon of milk’ and then we just put it on our schedule.” (See the accompanying infobox for details on how to place an order).